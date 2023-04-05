AVON — A Wyoming County man is facing felony impaired driving and other charges after a traffic stop on Route 390, Livingston County sheriff’s deputies said.
Ronald B. Sachanowski, 37, of Silver Springs was stopped March 24 by Deputy Jason Page for an alleged traffic violation.
Page suspected Sachanowski was under the influence of something other than alcohol. Field sobriety tests were conducted and Sachanowski was taken into custody for driving while ability impaired by drugs.
Sachanowski was taken to the Sheriff’s Office substation in Lakeville for a drug evaluation. It was allegedly determined he was under the influence of a stimulant.
A records check also revealed Sachanowski had a prior DWAI by drugs conviction in 2018, which made the latest arrest a felony.
Sachanowski was taken to Livingston County Jail for processing. While preparing to move Sachanowski into the jail, deputies allegedly discovered he had concealed crack cocaine on his person while being pulled over.
Sachanowski was charged with felony DWAI by drugs, felony tampering with physical evidence, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and additional traffic violations. He was committed to jail without bail.
Sachanowski had previously served time in state prison for third-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny-auto. He had most recently been released on parole in October 2018.
The terms of his parole had expired in March 2022, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
