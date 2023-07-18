WARSAW — Officials are moving forward with plans to re-establish a county administrator position in Wyoming County.
The county has begun advertising the position’s opening. It’s offering a salary up to $150,000 annually commensurate with experience and education.
The Board of Supervisors has also set a public hearing for Sept. 12 to discuss a local law repealing and replacing an earlier law from 1993 which had established the position 30 years ago.
Wyoming County employed former county administrator Kevin DeFebbo from 1994 to 2001. The position was abolished after he departed for a similar role in Schenectady County.
The Board of Supervisors eliminated the position to save money. Some supervisors had also noted they believed they should represent the county’s people more directly.
Former chairman Douglas Berwanger of the Board of Supervisors assumed most of the administrator duties, which have remained with the chairperson’s position since that time.
Wyoming is currently among eight counties statewide in which oversight and administration are done by the board chairperson, according to the New York State Association of Counties.
A total of 22 counties statewide use appointed administrators, while another 10 have county managers according to NYSAC.
Those with appointed managers or administrators include Genesee, Orleans and Livingston counties.
The local law proposed this past Tuesday designates the administrator as the county’s chief administrative officer reporting directly to the Board of Supervisors. The administrator would initially serve a one-year term, followed by four-year terms if reappointed.
The duties include:
n Assisting the county’s budget director.
n Appointing personnel, as authorized by the Board of Supervisors.
n Advising department heads and coordinating county government.
n Conducting administrative and management studies and making recommendations.
n Advise the Board of Supervisors in developing policies.
n Serving as a liaison for, and representing, the Board of Supervisors with state and federal officials and agencies.
n Serving as the county’s purchasing agent and serving as a member of all collective bargaining negotiations.
The public hearing will take place 2:30 p.m. Sept. 12 in the Supervisors’ Chambers at the county Government Center on 143 North Main St. in Warsaw.
Chairwoman Rebecca Ryan of the Board of Supervisors did not return a call and emails seeking comment.