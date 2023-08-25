WARSAW — Moderate drought conditions remain stubborn in Wyoming County, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
A total of 92.8 percent of the county’s land area remains in drought conditions, according to the latest data from Tuesday.
Except for a small portion of western Livingston County — 18.95 percent of its land area — Wyoming is the only county statewide to have a moderate drought rating.
In the meantime, the remainder of Livingston and Wyoming counties are classified as “abnormally dry.”
The southern half of Genesee County — 51.73 percent of its land area — is also abnormally dry, as are most of Allegany and Cattaraugus counties.