WARSAW — The official 2023 Wyoming County Visitor Guide is now available.
This year’s guide features a cover photo by photographer Keith Walters, depicting hot air balloons floating over the Middle and Upper Falls in Letchworth State Park. The cover shot is aimed at attracting visitors to the “Grand Canyon of the East,” along with the many attractions and experiences Wyoming County has to offer.
The 2023 visitor’s adventure guide offers readers an engaging visual experience while providing valuable travel and hospitality information to tourists and residents, officials at the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism said in a news release.
The guide is also linked to the Wyoming County Tourism website GoWyomingCountyNY.com. It features an interactive and fully mobile platform, an expanded Letchworth State Park information section, travel itineraries and trails, an events calendar, maps, and partner listings.
“We are very excited about the 2023 visitor guide,” said Director of Tourism & Marketing Eric Szucs. “This comprehensive tourism marketing piece is engaging, informative, and depicts everything that makes Wyoming County and our region a tourism destination for visitors worldwide.”
The guide highlights the county’s diverse tourism businesses and attractions, he said. It specifically highlights Letchworth State Park, which attracts 1 million visitors annually.
“The Visitor Guide also includes an entire section about the Autism Nature Trail, which is the first of its kind in the USA,” Szucs said. “The guide provides information on food, shopping, craft beverages, camping, golf and so much more. This print piece is an excellent way to describe Wyoming County’s unique story, while educating and informing visitors. Think of it as an official invitation to explore our beautiful natural landscape while experiencing an unforgettable adventure.”
The Chamber & Tourism office has printed more 80,000 copies for distribution this year. They will be handed out at trade and travel shows, and stocked at information centers and rest stops across New York, the Northeastern United States, and Southeastern Canada.
Guides will also be available in Letchworth State Park, area attractions, government offices, restaurants, and retail locations throughout Wyoming County. Visitor guides may be picked up at the Chamber office inside the Wyoming County Ag and Business Center at 36 Center St. in Warsaw. Residents are encouraged to call, email or stop by the Chamber office to grab a copy.
Guides can also be mailed free to anyone nationally if they contact the Chamber.
