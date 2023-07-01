YORK — Construction has begun on a planned travel plaza in York.
The plaza, at state Routes 63 and 36, is expected to open in October and include fueling stations, a convenience store and a Tim Horton’s.
“It has been an empty corner for many years and it is nice to see something happen,” said York Town Supervisor Gerald Deming.
The 6,600-square-foot facility is being built on an 11.7-acre parcel in the town of York hamlet of Greigsville.
Initial concerns were that the project was being built close to the northern end of Bidwell’s Creek and that it would impact the area’s natural resources.
Also at issue was pedestrian access and safety issues and the need for crosswalks.
Deming said those concerns are being worked on and the project is on target to open in October.
“They have started moving dirt and doing some drainage now but nothing else yet,” Deming said.