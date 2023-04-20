BATAVIA — The awards and recognition at this year’s Youth Recognition Banquet did not stop with the youth.
Three honorees who also received their due at the April 13 event were Robert Swanson, maintenance man for over 10 years at Agri-Business Child Development (ABCD) in Batavia; Kathy Zipkin, volunteer at three Batavia City School District buildings; and Tilly, her therapy dog.
Liz Ormsby, center director for ABCD in Batavia, introduced Swanson as the Adult Youth Worker Award recipient.
Swanson goes above and beyond his duties and is involved in different aspects of ABCD, she said.
“He works closely with all the administrators, teachers, children and families. He has become a father figure to many of the workers, but a strong male role model for the children in the center as well,” she said. “Bob remembers all the children’s names and comes and has conversations with them every day. You know when Bob is in the building because all the children are cheering, ‘Bob is here! Bob is here!’”
Since he spends so much time fixing things at ABCD, many of the children there call him “Bob the Builder.”
“They have a mural on one of the hallway walls of ‘Bob the Builder’ and the children have added a moustache to it to look more like their Bob,” Ormsby said.
“Bob the Builder” has worked on getting grants, through Home Depot, for ABCD, to get building supplies and materials for children’s projects. He comes back with those items and completes the projects with the children, providing a lessons and hands-on activity, she said.
“He will come and read stories to the children,” she said. “Bob has also volunteered his time to creating, in the partnership-with families and children, our vegetable garden on the playground. The produce is harvested and given to families or cooked there at the center.”
When field trips disappared due to COVID, Swanson has volunteered time to host cookouts for the children and families.
“He helps to decorate and then cooks food, often taking individual requests,” Ormsby said. “He also hosts barbecues at his home next door for staff for team-building and improving staff morale. Bob assists with the decoration and assembly of graduations, parent meetings and kindergarten transition activities.”
Christine Merle, SOAR director at the Batavia district, introduced Zipkin and Tilly as the Adult Volunteer of the Year recipients, speaking about the presence each has in the Batavia district’s buildings.
Merle noted that Zipkin spends Thursday mornings at John Kennedy Intermediate School, afternoons at Batavia Middle School and Friday mornings at Batavia High School.
“We are so incredibly grateful for Kathy and the work she is doing in three of our buildings this year,” she said. “Kathy brings her therapy dog, Tilly, into our buildings to provide a valuable service to our students and staff.”
John Kennedy offers “Tilly Time” weekly as an academic incentives, Merle said.
“Every student in the building has multiple opportunities to each tickets that they drop off in the Main Office and each week the principals draw three or four names of winners that they get the opportunity to go read to Tilly,” Merle said. “Students earn tickets by reading and then writing about what they are reading.”
Winning students read to Kathy and Tilly, but also get the chance to pet, brush, comb and hug Tilly.
“After Tilly Time, Kathy and Tilly make weekly visits to our special education, self-sustained classrooms so that students can also take turns reading to Tilly,” Merle said. “This is not only a quiet and calm setting, but also it gives some of our struggling readers an opportunity to practice their reading in a non-threatening environment.”
