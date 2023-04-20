Adults gain Youth Board honors

BRIAN QUINN/DAILY NEWS Kathy Zipkin, her therapy dog, Tilly, and Robert Swanson were honored at last week’s banquet.

BATAVIA — The awards and recognition at this year’s Youth Recognition Banquet did not stop with the youth.

Three honorees who also received their due at the April 13 event were Robert Swanson, maintenance man for over 10 years at Agri-Business Child Development (ABCD) in Batavia; Kathy Zipkin, volunteer at three Batavia City School District buildings; and Tilly, her therapy dog.

